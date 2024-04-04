No Labels Won’t Run A Third-Party Campaign For President

NEW YORK (AP) — The No Labels group says it won’t field a presidential candidate in November after strategists for the bipartisan organization failed to attract a high-profile centrist willing to seize on the widespread dissatisfaction with President Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

No Labels CEO Nancy Jacobson said in a statement Thursday that “the responsible course of action is for us to stand down.”

The decision further cements a general election rematch between the Democratic incumbent and the former president.

Many voters do not have favorable views of Biden and Trump, a dynamic that No Labels had sought to address.

Anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the most prominent independent candidate in the 2024 presidential race.