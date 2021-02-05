No survivors found at site of small plane crash near Chitina
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — No survivors were found at the site of an airplane crash near Wrangell-St. Elias National Park in Alaska Thursday morning. Alaska’s News Source reports the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center was notified of the crash after an emergency locator was activated around 11:40 a.m. Alaska State Troopers say the locator belonged to a Cessna 185 that was believed to be carrying two people. Rescue coordination center personnel responded to the crash site about 13 miles northeast of Chitina. Troopers and National Park Service personnel were attempting to gain access to the crash site to recover bodies in the Southeast Alaska park.