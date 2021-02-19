      Weather Alert

No violations found in contract to Dunleavy donor’s grandson

Feb 19, 2021 @ 6:25am

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska Department of Law investigation has found there were no violations of state law or regulations in a contract awarded to the grandson of a major donor to Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s 2018 election campaign. The Anchorage Daily News reported that the law department outlined its conclusions in a Jan. 29 memo about the sole-source contract awarded to Clark Penney. Developer Bob Penney gave more than $350,000 to a group supporting Dunleavy’s campaign. The Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority awarded Clark Penney a 2019 contract for economic development work worth $8,000 monthly that was not advertised or opened to bidding.

 

You May Also Like
Biden calls for tougher gun laws on Parkland Anniversary
House Speaker Pelosi Says Independent Commission Will Examine Capitol Riot
UNICEF asking for speedy transport of medicines
KFQD Interview: Anchorage Moose Survey
NASA Perseverance Rover Streaks Toward 12:55PM Landing On Mars