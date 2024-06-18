Nobody Was Injured In Carrie Underwood’s House Fire

Carrie Underwood’s Nashville home caught fire Sunday, June 16th, but thankfully no humans or pets were injured. It was sparked by a UTV stored in the garage. Fire crews were called at 9:42 p.m. to the home and their 10,000 gallon water tank was key in controlling and extinguishing the flames.

Crews from eight different fire trucks responded while some stayed for a few hours to contain hot spots on the property. Further good news is that was no fire damage to the main house.