North Carolina police officer killed in overnight shootout

Dec 11, 2020 @ 10:54am

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina police officer has been killed in a shootout while responding to a breaking and entering call. A news release from Charlotte-Mecklenburg police says Mount Holly police officer Tyler Herndon was one of several to respond to a call at Mount Holly Car Wash and Arcade around 3:30 a.m. Friday. Authorities say Herndon was shot during a shootout between the breaking and entering suspect and police officers. Herndon and the suspect were taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center. Police charged 24-year-old Joshua Tyler Funk of Mount Holly, with first-degree murder. Funk is jailed without bond and he has not been assigned an attorney.

 

