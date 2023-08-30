North Korea Launches Ballistic Missiles Toward The Sea After US Flies Bomber During Drills

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has launched two short-range ballistic missiles toward the North’s eastern waters.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the launches occurred Wednesday night from the North’s capital region.

The launches came hours after the United States flew at least one long-range B1-B bomber to the Korean Peninsula in a show of force against North Korea as part of its annual drills with South Korea.

Earlier this week, North Korea’s state media said leader Kim Jong Un called for the military to be constantly ready for combat to thwart plans by its rivals to invade.