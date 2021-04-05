      Weather Alert

Norwegian Cruises asks CDC to allow trips from US in July

Apr 5, 2021 @ 8:40am

By The Associated Press undefined
Norwegian Cruise Line’s parent company wants to resume sailing from U.S. ports in July. On Monday, the company asked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for permission to return to U.S. waters for the first time in more than a year, since the early days of the pandemic. Norwegian says its cruise lines will require that all passengers and crew members vaccinated against COVID-19 at least two weeks before the trip. The company says its safety measures go beyond steps taken by others including airlines, hotels and restaurants. Norwegian plans to start U.S. cruises at 60% of capacity and raise that to 80% in August and 100% in September.

 

You May Also Like
Pfizer Says Vaccine 100% Effective In Kids Aged 12 To 15
Olympic gold medalist charged with child sex abuse in Utah
Man charged with murder in California shooting that killed 4
Car rams into police at Capitol barricade; officer killed
Big effort aims to elect candidates with science backgrounds