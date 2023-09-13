Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

‘NSYNC Reunites On Stage At The MTV VMAs

September 13, 2023 6:36AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

The crowd went bonkers…including Taylor Swift…when JT, JC, Lance, Joey and Chris walked out to present the first MTV VMA of the night for Best Pop Video. It was tough competition between Taylor’s “Anti-Hero”, Ed Sheeran’s “Eyes Closed”, Dua Lipa “Dance The Night”, Miley Cyrus “Flowers” and Olivia Rodrigo “Vampire”.

But it went to Taylor and not only did she get the Moonman from ‘NSYNC’s “golden pop hands”…Lance have her friendship bracelets too!

 

 

And tell us your heart didn’t skip a beat with this tweet!

 

REMINDS US OF THISSSSS

You May Also Like

1

An Alaska city reinstates its police chief after felony assault charge is dropped
2

Former Harrods’ Owner Mohamed Al-Fayed Dies At 94
3

Proud Boy Convicted Of Helping Spearhead Capitol Attack Ties Jan. 6 Sentence Record With 18 Years
4

Country Music Star Zach Bryan Arrested And Jailed Briefly In Oklahoma
5

Update Your iPhone: Apple Just Pushed Out A Significant Security Update