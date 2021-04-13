      Weather Alert

NTSB: Pilot error likely caused vintage bomber’s fatal crash

Apr 13, 2021 @ 8:40am

By DAVE COLLINS Associated Press
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board says pilot error probably caused the 2019 crash of a World War II-era bomber in Connecticut that killed seven people and wounded six others. The board released a report Tuesday that also blames inadequate maintenance. Pilot Ernest McCauley reported engine trouble shortly after takeoff. The plane crashed into a maintenance building and burst into flames during a landing attempt. The NTSB says the plane’s landing gear was put down too early and the plane was not traveling fast enough. Plane owner the Collings Foundation did not directly address the findings in a statement.

 

