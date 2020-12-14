Nurse is 1st to get COVID-19 vaccine in Florida
The Associated Press undefined
TAMPA, Fla. — A 31-year-old nurse at Tampa General Hospital rolled up her left shirt sleeve on Monday and became the first person in Florida to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.
The vaccination was held during a news conference at the hospital, with Gov. Ron DeSantis looking on.
“This is a really, really significant milestone in terms of combatting the coronavirus pandemic,” he said.
Florida joined other states across the country to start administering the vaccination.
Earlier Monday, DeSantis and others watched as a FedEx truck pulled up to the hospital with the Pfizer vaccine, which was just approved by the FDA for emergency use last week. The governor signed for the shipment and watched as the vaccines were placed in a deep freeze storage unit, at a temperature of minus 79 degrees. The hospital received 3,900 vials on Monday. Each vial has five doses.
“This is 20,000 doses of hope,” said John Couris, president and chief executive officer, Tampa General Hospital.
Because the Pfizer shot requires two rounds, the people getting the vaccines now will then get a second shot in about three weeks.
By Tuesday, Florida will have 100,000 doses of the vaccine for five hospitals. CVS and Walgreens pharmacies in the state will also receive 60,000 doses to distribute at long-term care facilities, and the state will get 20,000 to administer at care facilities as well.