NY lawsuit seeking NRA’s dissolution can go forward

Jan 21, 2021 @ 11:01am

By MICHAEL R. SISAK Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge on Thursday denied the National Rifle Association’s bid to throw out a state lawsuit that seeks to put the powerful gun advocacy group out of business. Judge Joel Cohen’s ruling will allow state Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit to move ahead in state court in Manhattan. James’ lawsuit seeks the NRA’s dissolution under state nonprofit law over claims that top executives illegally diverted tens of millions of dollars for questionable expenditures. The NRA has been incorporated in New York since 1871, though it’s headquartered in Virginia and last week filed for bankruptcy protection in Texas in a bid to reincorporate there.

 

