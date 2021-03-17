      Weather Alert

NY state Assembly hires top law firm for Cuomo investigation

Mar 17, 2021 @ 7:28am

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s state Assembly has hired the law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP to lead its investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo over sexual harassment allegations. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said Wednesday that the law firm give the Assembly Judiciary Committee the experience needed to handle “this important investigation” in a thorough and expeditious manner. Leaders in the Democrat-controlled Assembly announced Thursday that they would conduct an impeachment investigation into allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior by Cuomo, also a Democrat. Cuomo has denied touching any women inappropriately and has said he will not resign.

 

