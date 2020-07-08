      Weather Alert

NYC mayor: Schools will reopen in fall with hybrid learning

Jul 8, 2020 @ 9:59am

By KAREN MATTHEWS and MARINA VILLENEUVE Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Most New York City students will return to their physical schools two or three days a week and learn online the rest of the time under a plan announced by Mayor Bill de Blasio. De Blasio said Wednesday that schools can’t accommodate all their students at any one time and maintain safe social distancing. De Blasio said parents will have the option of online-only instruction for their children, but he said 75% of parents who answered a survey want their children in school in September. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said several times that the decision whether to open schools is his to make. De Blasio said the city would work closely with state officials. The city’s public school system is the largest in the U.S.

