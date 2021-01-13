      Weather Alert

NYC to terminate Trump contracts after Capitol insurrection

Jan 13, 2021 @ 7:22am

By KAREN MATTHEWS Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Mayor Bill de Blasio says New York City will terminate business contracts with President Donald Trump after last week’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The Trump Organization is under city contract to operate the two ice rinks and a carousel in Central Park as well as a golf course in the Bronx. De Blasio says the Trump Organization profits about $17 million ay ear from those sites. An email seeking comment was sent Wednesday to the Trump Organization. It is the latest example of how the Jan. 6 breach by violent Trump supporters is impacting the Republican president’s business interests.

 

You May Also Like
Acting Homeland Security Chief Chad Wolf Is Resigning
Wall Street distances itself from Trump, GOP after riots
Democrats Plan ‘Lightning’ Trump Impeachment, Want Him Out Now
Study suggests Pfizer vaccine works against virus variant
Alaska Supreme Court rules against Pruitt election challenge