NYPD: Man shot by officers later dies of coronavirus

May 28, 2020 @ 5:36pm

By MICHAEL R. SISAK Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York City police department says a man shot by officers last month after he menaced them with a knife and an antique gun died of the coronavirus five days after he was wounded. Ricardo Cardona was 55. Body camera footage released Thursday of the April 1 shooting shows Cardona asking officers to shoot him as he ignored orders to drop the weapons. Cardona later told officers he wanted to die because he had recently tested positive for the virus.

