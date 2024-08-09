Odd Jobs At The Olympics

Like Bob the Cap Catcher captured hearts during the diving and swimming competitions, there are some other odd jobs that make the games go smoothly in Paris! For example there is a team of people that have to fix the walls in the equestrian jumping events.

There’s a guy with a giant balloon on a stick that waves it around that prep the cameras for the gymnastics floor routines. There’s also a team of people that clean the cameras above the diving boards!

Not sure if these get posted on Linken In or what, but fun gig if you can nab it!