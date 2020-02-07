Officials: Texas, Nebraska arrivals shouldn’t be ill
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Hundreds of Americans being evacuated from China over a viral outbreak will be quarantined in Texas and Nebraska. Officials said Thursday that 70 Americans will be flown into Omaha and quarantined at a nearby Nebraska National Guard training base. In Texas, Lackland Air Force Base was preparing to quarantine as many as 250 people who could arrive soon as Friday. Officials in both Texas and Nebraska said that all of the evacuees should be healthy when they arrive from Wuhan, China, the center of the new coronavirus outbreak. They will be quarantined for 14 days and monitored closely for any signs of illness.