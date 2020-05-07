Oil firms renew request to shield finances in Alaska deal

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Anchorage Daily News) — Two oil companies renewed a request for Alaska regulators to protect the financial information of Hilcorp Energy Co., in its proposed $5.6 billion purchase of BP Alaska assets in the state. The Anchorage Daily News reported Hilcorp wants the Regulatory Commission of Alaska to shield the company’s finances from public scrutiny during the proposed purchase. The companies blacked out document sections related to Hilcorp’s financial fitness and access to capital in a filing with the regulatory agency. The companies hope to complete the sale by June but argue that disclosure could put Hilcorp at a competitive disadvantage.