Oklahoma governor seeks larger event for Trump’s Tulsa rally
By SEAN MURPHY Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — So many people are interested in attending President Donald Trump’s rally Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that the governor is seeking a larger, outdoor venue to accommodate them. Gov. Kevin Stitt said Monday after talking with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence that nearly one million people have requested tickets to the event. Some Trump supporters have already started waiting in line outside the 19,000-seat BOK Center in downtown. Stitt says he’s asked Trump and Pence to join him on a tour of the city’s Greenwood District that was burned to the ground during a 1921 race massacre.