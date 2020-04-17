      Weather Alert

Older Americans get chance to join virus vaccine study

Apr 16, 2020 @ 4:42pm

A U.S. study of a potential COVID-19 vaccine is being expanded to include older adults, the age group most at risk from the new coronavirus. The National Institutes of Health and Moderna already are testing an experimental shot in healthy young and middle-aged adults in Seattle and Atlanta. Moderna announced Thursday the study also will allow seniors to volunteer. A different vaccine candidate is further along in testing in China. A third, made by Inovio Pharmaceuticals, just began U.S. testing and received funding to start a similar study in South Korea.

You May Also Like
Pizza, Pop, & Plants Mix 103.1 Contest
5 in 5 at 8:05 Trivia for Ca$h
News from KFQD
DC health officials recommend canceling all mass gatherings
As virus shuts schools, experts debate if that curbs spread