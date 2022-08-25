Olivia Wilde Spills Tea On That Jason Sudeikis “Attack” And NOT Talking About Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde is the subject of a Variety cover story published Wednesday saying she’s very protective of her relationship with Harry Styles, and won’t talk about it.

“I’ve never seen a relationship benefit from being dragged into the public arena.”

But she did talk about working with him on their upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling, which is where they met.

“We both go out of our way to protect our relationship,” Wilde added. “I think it’s out of experience, but also just out of deep love.”

What she DID talk about was getting served custody papers from Jason Sudeikis while she on stage at the CinemaCon industry convention.

“In any other workplace, it would be seen as an attack. It was really upsetting,” Wilde said. “I hated that this nastiness distracted from the work of so many different people and the studio that I was up there representing…To try to sabotage that was really vicious. But I had a job to do. I’m not easily distracted.”

She also pointed out that was “a huge breach in security.”