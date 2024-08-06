Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Olympic Rowing Gold Medalist Justin Best Proposes On Live TV

August 6, 2024 6:30AM AKDT
How else do you follow winning gold at the Paris Olympics for Team USA’s men’s four-rowing competition?  You proposed on the Today show!

Justin Best just got done talking to the Today show hosts with his fellow gold medalists when his girlfriend, Lainey Duncan, was brought in along with 2,738 yellow roses carried by their friends and family.

Why that specific number of roses?  That signified their Snapchat streak while dating!

By the way, their win was the first in sixty years for the US!

