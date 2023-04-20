One Of The Longest Movies In Modern Times Is Coming From Martin Scorsese

Get ready to settle in for 3 hours and 26 minutes if you decide to check out the new Martin Scorsese/Leonardo DiCaprio movie, Killers Of The Flower Moon. It’s one of the longest movies in modern times.

Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ gets a runtime of 3 hrs, 26 mins https://t.co/jYZgCYDfkd pic.twitter.com/w585vuYJGN — Fandom (@getFANDOM) April 19, 2023

Scorsese’s last movie, The Irishman, was actually three minutes longer but it wasn’t in theaters…just Netflix. This latest movie will be in theaters before landing on Apple TV+. Killers of The Flower Moon centers on an FBI investigation of a series of early 1920s murders of the Osage people in Oklahoma. It became known as the Reign of Terror after oil was discovered on tribal land.

This is DiCaprio’s sixth movie with Scorsese and third with Robert De Niro.

Leonardo DiCaprio: “After 30 years, to work alongside Bob again in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon is a true honor.” pic.twitter.com/SHBK6MrnlN — Cinema Tweets (@CinemaTweets1) April 10, 2023

It’s out in theaters in October.

