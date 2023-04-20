Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

One Of The Longest Movies In Modern Times Is Coming From Martin Scorsese

April 20, 2023 8:05AM AKDT
Get ready to settle in for 3 hours and 26 minutes if you decide to check out the new Martin Scorsese/Leonardo DiCaprio movie, Killers Of The Flower Moon. It’s one of the longest movies in modern times.

Scorsese’s last movie, The Irishman, was actually three minutes longer but it wasn’t in theaters…just Netflix.  This latest movie will be in theaters before landing on Apple TV+.  Killers of The Flower Moon centers on an FBI investigation of a series of early 1920s murders of the Osage people in Oklahoma. It became known as the Reign of Terror after oil was discovered on tribal land.

This is DiCaprio’s sixth movie with Scorsese and third with Robert De Niro.

It’s out in theaters in October.

 

