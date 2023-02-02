Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Oopsies: A 6-Year-Old Accidentally Orders $1000 Of Food On Grubhub

February 2, 2023 8:33AM AKST
Or was it accidentally but kind of on purpose?? A six-year-old out of Michigan ordered $1,000 worth of food from Grubhub when playing with his dad’s phone. Little Mason was living his best life ordering pizza, chili cheese fries, sandwiches, ice cream, all kinds of stuff started showing up. 

Mom and dad, Keith and Kristin Stonehouse, said they decided to use this as a teaching moment and had him grab his piggy bank.  They adjusted the rates to account for him being 6, with no job, and just coins in his bank. A coin for the pizza, a coin for the shrimp, and so on. And the bank did mark the purchase of $439 in pizzas as fraudulent, otherwise they would have been out $1400!

