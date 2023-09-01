Oprah And Dwayne Johnson Among Celebs To Donate To Maui Victims

President Joe Biden is allocating $700 to Maui victims who lost everything, but celebrities are starting to step up and offer up hefty donations.

Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson have pitched in a combined $10 million to launch The People’s Fund Of Maui, which will distribute cash directly to families and individuals who were affected by the fires. That breaks down to any adult 18 or over who was displaced by the disaster in Lahaina and Kula can get $1,200 per month to help them recover.

Oprah says she’s been meeting with members of those communities to find out what they need most, and said, “The main thing I’ve been hearing is their concern about how to move forward under the immense financial burden. The community has come together in so many wonderful ways, and my intention is to support those impacted as they determine what rebuilding looks like for them.”