Organizations donate $38K to relieve sex assault kit backlog

Sep 23, 2020 @ 8:09am

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Three Alaska nonprofit organizations have donated more than $38,000 to help the Nome Police Department test its backlog of sexual assault kits. KTUU-TV reported the organizations acted on reports that the police department had a large number of sexual assault evidence kits awaiting processing. Kawerak, Norton Sound Health Corp. and the Norton Sound Economic Development Corp. coordinated their efforts to donate the funds needed to expedite testing of the kits. The organizations and city officials decided to send Nome’s backlogged kits to a private lab in Virginia that could process them much quicker than the state.

