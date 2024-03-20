Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Organizer of Failed Wonka Experience Speaks Out

March 20, 2024 7:19AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Billy Coull, the man behind the failed ‘Willy Wonka’-inspired experience in Scotland speaks out in a new documentary about the event. Coull got emotional and apologized for snapping an unhappy customers saying it was the “worst version” of himself. He blamed booking the wrong size venue and projector screens not being delivered.

Families paid $200 for the event that promised a Willy Wonka Chocolate Factory immersive event, but delivered “two jelly beans and a half a cup of lemonade.”

You May Also Like

1

Travis Kelce Opens Up About Supporting Taylor Swift In Australia
2

How Do Animals React During A Total Solar Eclipse? Scientists Plan To Find Out In April
3

The Oscars Air An Hour Earlier This Sunday Due To Daylight Savings
4

Airbnb Is Banning The Use Of Indoor Security Cameras
5

Alaska governor vetoes education package overwhelming passed by lawmakers