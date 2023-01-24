Oscar Nominees Announced

Oscar nominees were announced this morning with many Golden Globe winners getting the nod. The 95th Academy Award nominations included names like recent Globe winners Angela Bassett and Ke Huy Quan, Hong Chau, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brian Tyree Henry, and Judd Hirsch.

For Best Actor: Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Austin Butler (Elvis), Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Bill Nighy (Living) and Paul Mescal (Aftersun).

For Best Actress:

The nominations for Actress in a Leading Role go to… #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/W8wKkY7EFQ — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023

"Top Gun: Maverick" is up for Best Picture. Winners will be announced during the televised show March 12 on ABC.