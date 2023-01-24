Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Oscar Nominees Announced

January 24, 2023 7:28AM AKST
Share
Oscar Nominees Announced

Oscar nominees were announced this morning with many Golden Globe winners getting the nod. The 95th Academy Award nominations included names like recent Globe winners Angela Bassett and Ke Huy Quan, Hong Chau, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brian Tyree Henry, and Judd Hirsch.

For Best Actor: Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Austin Butler (Elvis), Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Bill Nighy (Living) and Paul Mescal (Aftersun). 

For Best Actress: 

“Top Gun: Maverick” is up for Best Picture. Winners will be announced during the televised show March 12 on ABC. Get more HERE

You May Also Like

1

90s Supermodel Tatjana Patitz Gone at 56
2

Taylor Swift Gives A Surprise Performance in London
3

FEMA fires group for nonsensical Alaska Native translations
4

David Crosby Dies After Long Illness At 81
5

Jamie Lee Curtis Slammed For Creepy Artwork In Her House