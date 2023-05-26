Our pets can keep our minds sharp!

That’s according to the University of Michigan. They analyzed scores on cognitive tests taken by thousands of people over a six-year study, and they found that the people who had owned a pet for the majority of the study scored higher on tests than those without a pet!

So why would having a pet give us a brainpower boost?

The researchers say it all comes down to stress, which negatively impacts the brain. It can kill brain cells and even reduce the size of the brain!

Stressed people also have a harder time creating short-term memories, and turning those short-term memories into long-term memories. That means it’s more difficult to learn when stressed. Stress also interferes with attention and working memory.

But having a pet significantly reduces stress……and the result is a brain that works a whole lot better!

