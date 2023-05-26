Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Our pets can keep our minds sharp!

May 26, 2023 3:00AM AKDT
Share
Our pets can keep our minds sharp!

That’s according to the University of Michigan. They analyzed scores on cognitive tests taken by thousands of people over a six-year study, and they found that the people who had owned a pet for the majority of the study scored higher on tests than those without a pet!

So why would having a pet give us a brainpower boost?

The researchers say it all comes down to stress, which negatively impacts the brain. It can kill brain cells and even reduce the size of the brain! 

Stressed people also have a harder time creating short-term memories, and turning those short-term memories into long-term memories. That means it’s more difficult to learn when stressed. Stress also interferes with attention and working memory.

But having a pet significantly reduces stress……and the result is a brain that works a whole lot better! 

The post Our pets can keep our minds sharp! appeared first on John Tesh.

You May Also Like

1

Alaska court reconsiders 135-year sentence given to youngest girl ever convicted of murder in Alaska
2

Alaska lawmakers pass budget, ending special session in one day
3

Taylor Swift Calls Out Security Guard For Harassing Fans
4

NASA Picks Bezos’ Blue Origin To Build Lunar Landers For Moonwalkers
5

Elle Fanning Claims She Didn’t Get A Big Role For This Shocking Reason