Over 1.5 Million Dehumidifiers Under Recall

August 17, 2023 10:05AM AKDT
Credit: MGN

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 1.5 million dehumidifiers are under recall following reports of nearly two dozen fires, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Wednesday.

The recall impacts 42 models of dehumidifiers sold under five brand names: Kenmore, GE, SoleusAir, Norpole and Seabreeze.

These products, all manufactured by the Zhuhai, China-based Gree Electric Appliances, were sold from 2011 to 2014 at major retailers nationwide.

According to the CPSC, the now-recalled dehumidifiers can overheat, smoke and catch fire.

Gree has received reports of at least 23 fires, 688 overheating incidents and $168,000 in property damage from the recalled products.

Consumers are instructed to unplug and immediately stop using the dehumidifiers — and contact Gree for a refund.

