      Weather Alert

Palin confirms COVID-19 diagnosis, urges steps like masks

Mar 31, 2021 @ 5:39pm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — People magazine reports that former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin says she tested positive for COVID-19 and is urging people to take steps to guard against the coronavirus, such as wearing masks in public. It was not clear when Palin tested positive, but she told the outlet other members of her family tested positive, too. She says her case shows that “anyone can catch this.” She urged vigilance and for people to “use common sense” to avoid spreading the coronavirus and other viruses.

 

You May Also Like
Federal Moratorium On Evictions Extended
Ava Max On Being First Generation
United States waiving FBI checks on caregivers at new migrant facilities
At Least 5 Dead As Tornadoes Rip Across Deep South
New lawsuit challenges Georgia’s GOP-backed election law