Palmer man dies of injuries suffered in crash of 2 pickups
PALMER, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers say a 55-year-old Palmer man has died of injuries suffered in a crash of two pickup trucks. David Stanton was seriously injured Monday in the crash and he died Wednesday. Troopers say Stanton shortly before 6:30 p.m. Monday was driving a small pickup northeast of Palmer on Palmer-Fishhook Road. He lost control and the pickup slid sideways into oncoming traffic. Troopers say the pickup slid into the path of half-ton pickup driven by 62-year-old Pio Victor Conttini of Palmer. Stanton was not wearing a a seat belt and the crash ejected him from his truck. Conttini was not injured.