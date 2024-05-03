Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Paramedics Respond To Call About Britney Spears’ Mental Health

May 3, 2024 8:10AM AKDT
Britney Spears released a statement after multiple news outlets reported paramedics responded to the Chateau Marmont hotel over an altercation involving her. She says she twisted her ankle and that paramedics showed up “illegally.” She says “they never came in my room, but I felt completely harassed.” Witnesses reported seeing her yelling and crying prior to the paramedics showing up, and appeared to be injured.  So a guest called 9-1-1 out of concern for her mental wellbeing.

She also thinks her mom was involved, and showed a video of her sprained ankle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by XILA MARIA RIVER RED (@britneyspears)

She then said she’s moving to Boston, and called out “fake news” saying “I want people to understand I’m getting stronger every day.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by XILA MARIA RIVER RED (@britneyspears)

