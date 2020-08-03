      Weather Alert

Parents struggle as schools reopen amid coronavirus surge

Aug 3, 2020 @ 9:13am

By JEFF AMY and DENISE LAVOIE Associated Press
DALLAS, Ga. (AP) — Parents in some states are getting their first look at a new school year as the coronavirus continues to cause upheaval in school systems around the country. Parents in Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee are among those who will be the first to navigate the new academic year as schools open up in parts of those states this week. Many school districts had offered parents a choice of at least some in-person classes or remote instruction. But an uptick in COVID-19 cases in many states has prompted school districts to scrap in-person classes at least for the start of the school year, including Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Washington.

