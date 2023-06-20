Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Paris 2024 Olympics HQ Searched In Third Consecutive Summer Games Scandal

June 20, 2023 8:55AM AKDT
Share
The headquarters of the Paris Olympic organizers is pictured Tuesday, June 20, 2023 in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. French investigators searched the headquarters of Paris Olympic organizers on Tuesday in a probe into suspected corruption, according to the national financial prosecutor's office. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

PARIS (AP) — Officials say French investigators have searched the Paris Olympic organizers’ headquarters as part of corruption investigations into contracts linked to the Games.

This is the third straight time graft allegations have dogged a Summer Olympics.

The Paris organizing committee said in a statement that a search was underway Tuesday at their headquarters in the suburb of Saint-Denis.

It said it was cooperating.

It would not comment further.

An official with the financial prosecutor’s office said the search was linked to two preliminary investigations related to the Olympics that had not previously been made public.

The official was not authorized to be publicly named according to office policy.

You May Also Like

1

Did Aliens Land In This Las Vegas Backyard?
2

A Very Special Ironman Duo Get The Surprise Of a Lifetime
3

Boris Johnson Quits As UK Lawmaker After Being Told He Will Be Sanctioned For Misleading Parliament
4

Legendary Pro Wrestler The Iron Sheik Dies At 81
5

Lawmakers Propose To Weaken Obama-Era Rule Requiring Airlines To Advertise Full Airfare Price