Pax Jolie-Pitt Out Of ICU After E-Bike Accident

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s 20-year-old son, Pax, is out of the ICU after an e-bike accident in Los Angeles July 29th. A source told People he “suffered complex trauma” as he wasn’t wearing a helmet and there was heavy traffic. He suffered a head and hip injury. He now starts “the long road of recovery and physical therapy.”

His mom and five siblings have been by his side for support, and the family “are deeply grateful for the quick and life-saving action of first responders, and the outstanding medical care [Pax] received.”