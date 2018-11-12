Pence makes brief stop in Alaska en route to Asia

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Vice President Mike Pence paid a Veterans Day visit to service members in Alaska’s largest city during a refueling stop en route to an Asia trip.

Anchorage television station KTVA reports Pence arrived at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Sunday afternoon after his plane was delayed by weather.

At the Anchorage base, Pence gave a brief speech before service members. He acknowledged the importance of Veterans Day and said President Trump “is the best friend veterans ever had.”

Pence touched down in Tokyo on Monday to discuss North Korea and other issues with Japanese officials before heading to two regional summits.

On Tuesday, Pence will attend a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Singapore and an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Papua New Guinea on behalf of Trump.