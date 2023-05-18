Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Pentagon Leak Suspect Was Warned Multiple Times About Mishandling Of Classified Information

May 18, 2023 8:45AM AKDT
BOSTON (AP) — Prosecutors say that superiors of the Massachusetts Air National guardsman charged with leaking highly classified military documents had raised concerns internally on multiple occasions about his handling or viewing of classified information.

Justice Department lawyers made the disclosure Wednesday in a court papers urging a magistrate judge to keep Jack Teixeira behind bars while he awaits trial in the case stemming from the most consequential intelligence leak in years.

Prosecutors say Teixeira continued leaking documents even after he was admonished by superiors on two separate occasions last year over “concerning actions” he took related to classified information.

