People of the Year 2022
December 1, 2022 8:38AM AKST
People has announced its list of People of the Year 2022.
Here are the four:
- Matthew McConaughey
- McConaughey is honored for his advocacy after the Uvalde school shooting.
- Quinta Brunson
- Brunson is honored for her work in bringing people together in her inclusive tv show “Abbott Elementary.”
- Mila Kunis
- Kunis is honored for her part in raising money and support for Ukraine after it was invaded by Russia.
- Jennifer Hudson
- Hudson is honored for creating an inclusive talk show, “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”