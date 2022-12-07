Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

People’s Choice Awards Winners 2022

December 7, 2022 7:37AM AKST
Share
People’s Choice Awards Winners 2022

Here are the winners for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards in case you missed the show on December 6 on NBC!

CHAMPION AND ICON

People’s Champion Award

  • Lizzo

Music Icon Award

  • Shania Twain

People’s Icon of 2022

  • Ryan Reynolds

MOVIES

The Movie of 2022

  • Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness *WINNER*

The Comedy Movie of 2022

  • The Adam Project *WINNER*

The Action Movie of 2022

  • Top Gun: Maverick *WINNER*

The Drama Movie of 2022

  • Don’t Worry Darling *WINNER*

The Male Movie Star of 2022

  • Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder *WINNER*

The Female Movie Star of 2022

  • Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness *WINNER*

The Drama Movie Star of 2022

  • Austin Butler, Elvis *WINNER*

The Comedy Movie Star of 2022

  • Adam Sandler, Hustle *WINNER*

The Action Movie Star of 2022

  • Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness *WINNER*

SHOWS

The Show of 2022

  • Stranger Things *WINNER*

The Drama Show of 2022

  • Grey’s Anatomy *WINNER*

The Reality Show of 2022

  • The Kardashians *WINNER*

The Competition Show of 2022

  • The Voice *WINNER*

The Male TV Star of 2022

  • Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things *WINNER*

The Female Star of 2022

  • Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy *WINNER*

The Comedy TV Star of 2022

  • Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building *WINNER*

The Daytime Talk Show of 2022

  • The Kelly Clarkson Show *WINNER*

The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2022

  • Stranger Things *WINNER*

MUSIC

The Male Artist of 2022

  • Harry Styles *WINNER*

The Female Artist of 2022

  • Taylor Swift *WINNER*

The Album of 2022

  • Midnights – Taylor Swift *WINNER*

The Music Video of 2022

  • Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift *WINNER*

The Concert Tour of 2022

  • BTS, Permission to Dance on Stage *WINNER*

For more from the show, click here!

You May Also Like

1

Trailer: “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”
2

Couple Delivers Discarded FedEx Packages On Black Friday
3

YouTube’s Top Trending Videos Of The Year
4

YouTube’s Top Trending Videos Of The Year
5

Can You Post Security Camera Footage Online?