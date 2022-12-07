People’s Choice Awards Winners 2022
Here are the winners for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards in case you missed the show on December 6 on NBC!
CHAMPION AND ICON
People’s Champion Award
- Lizzo
Music Icon Award
- Shania Twain
People’s Icon of 2022
- Ryan Reynolds
MOVIES
The Movie of 2022
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness *WINNER*
The Comedy Movie of 2022
- The Adam Project *WINNER*
The Action Movie of 2022
- Top Gun: Maverick *WINNER*
The Drama Movie of 2022
- Don’t Worry Darling *WINNER*
The Male Movie Star of 2022
- Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder *WINNER*
The Female Movie Star of 2022
- Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness *WINNER*
The Drama Movie Star of 2022
- Austin Butler, Elvis *WINNER*
The Comedy Movie Star of 2022
- Adam Sandler, Hustle *WINNER*
The Action Movie Star of 2022
- Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness *WINNER*
SHOWS
The Show of 2022
- Stranger Things *WINNER*
The Drama Show of 2022
- Grey’s Anatomy *WINNER*
The Reality Show of 2022
- The Kardashians *WINNER*
The Competition Show of 2022
- The Voice *WINNER*
The Male TV Star of 2022
- Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things *WINNER*
The Female Star of 2022
- Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy *WINNER*
The Comedy TV Star of 2022
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building *WINNER*
The Daytime Talk Show of 2022
- The Kelly Clarkson Show *WINNER*
The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2022
- Stranger Things *WINNER*
MUSIC
The Male Artist of 2022
- Harry Styles *WINNER*
The Female Artist of 2022
- Taylor Swift *WINNER*
The Album of 2022
- Midnights – Taylor Swift *WINNER*
The Music Video of 2022
- Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift *WINNER*
The Concert Tour of 2022
- BTS, Permission to Dance on Stage *WINNER*
For more from the show, click here!