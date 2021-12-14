      Weather Alert

Pfizer Confirms COVID Pill’s Results, Potency Versus Omicron

Dec 14, 2021 @ 12:07pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – Pfizer says that its experimental COVID-19 pill appears effective against the omicron variant.

The company also confirmed Tuesday that the pill delivered on promising early results in reducing COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

The updates come as U.S. regulators are expected to soon decide on whether to authorize Pfizer’s pill and a competing drug from Merck.

If authorized, the pills would be the first COVID-19 drugs that Americans could take at home to treat the virus.

Pfizer is seeking U.S. authorization for high-risk adults but is also studying the drug in lower-risk adults.

The company said the drug missed a key study goal in ongoing testing of those patients.

You May Also Like
Bob Dole Remembered As ‘Giant Of Our Time And Of All Time’
Supreme Court Won’t Stop Texas Abortion Ban, But Lets Clinics Sue
Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. board ousts CEO Rodell
Austria To End COVID Lockdown On Sunday But Not For Unvaccinated
Scott Peterson Resentenced To Life Term In Wife’s 2002 Death
Connect With Us Listen To Us On