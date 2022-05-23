      Weather Alert

Pfizer Says 3 COVID Shots Protect Children Under 5

May 23, 2022 @ 10:08am

AP Medical Writer= Pfizer says three small doses of its COVID-19 vaccine protect kids under 5.

The company released preliminary results on Monday and said it plans to give the data to U.S. regulators later this week.

It’s the latest step toward letting the littlest kids get the shots.

The 18 million tots under 5 are the only group in the U.S. not yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.

The Food and Drug Administration has begun evaluating data from rival Moderna.

That company hopes to offer two kid-sized shots by summer.

The FDA has set tentative dates next month for its scientific advisers to publicly debate data from Pfizer and Moderna.

