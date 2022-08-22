Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Pfizer Seeks OK Of Updated COVID Vaccine Booster For Fall

August 22, 2022 9:34AM AKDT
Share

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) – Pfizer has asked U.S. regulators to authorize its combination COVID-19 vaccine that adds protection against the newest omicron relatives.

The move Monday is a key step toward opening a fall booster campaign.

The Food and Drug Administration ordered vaccine makers to tweak their shots to target BA.4 and BA.5 that are better than ever at dodging immunity from earlier vaccination or infection.

If the FDA quickly clears the combo shots made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech, boosters could be offered within weeks.

Moderna is expected to file a similar application soon.

You May Also Like

1

Actress Anne Heche Taken Off Life Support One Week After Crash
2

Angelina Jolie Demands FBI Report From Plane Incident 6 Years Ago Unsealed
3

Arrest Made In Mall Of America Shooting
4

FBI Searches Trump’s Florida Estate For Classified Records
5

11 Killed In Shooting Rampage In Montenegro