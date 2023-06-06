Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

PGA Tour, Europe To Merge With Saudis And End LIV Golf Feud

June 6, 2023 9:08AM AKDT
Share
Credit: MGN

(Associated Press) – The most disruptive year in golf is coming to an end.

The PGA Tour and European tour have agreed to a merger with Saudi Arabia’s golf interests.

They’re creating a commercial operation designed to unify professional golf around the world.

As part of the agreement, all sides are immediately dropping litigation involving LIV Golf.

Still to be determine is how players who defected to LIV can return next year and what LIV Golf will look like going forward.

The agreement combines the tours’ commercial business and rights with those of the Public Investment Fund.

That includes LIV Golf.

You May Also Like

1

12 Injured When Passenger Opens Exit Door During Flight In South Korea
2

Céline Dion Cancels European Concerts As She Battles Rare Disease
3

Judge Says Fire Retardant Drops Are Polluting Streams But Allows Use To Continue
4

Elon Musk’s Brain Implant Company Neuralink Says It Has US Approval To Begin Trials In People
5

Family’s Alaska fishing trip becomes nightmare with 3 dead and search over for 2 more