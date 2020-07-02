      Weather Alert

PG&E exits bankruptcy, pays $5 billion into wildfire fund

Jul 2, 2020 @ 10:22am

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric has emerged from a contentious bankruptcy saga that began after its equipment ignited wildfires in California that killed more than 100 people. The nation’s largest utility announced Wednesday it emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy and paid $5.4 billion in initial funds and 22.19% of its stock into a trust for victims of wildfires. A federal judge last month approved a $58 billion plan for the company to emerged from bankruptcy by June 30. That was the deadline PG&E had to meet to qualify for coverage from a $21 billion wildfire insurance fund created by California last year.

You May Also Like
Colin Kaepernick has more support now, still long way to go
Minneapolis bans police chokeholds in wake of Floyd’s death
California governor ends police training in ‘sleeper hold’
Seattle mayor bans tear gas use for 30 days amid protests
Shot officer was targeted at Vegas protest, authorities say