Phillies Player Bryce Harper Helps With Promposal

May 23, 2024 7:03AM AKDT
A New Jersey high schooler named Jake Portella may have concocted one of the greatest promposals ever.  

Jake reached out to Bryce Harper from the Philadelphia Phillies with an idea to get him to help ask his girlfriend, Giulia, to prom. She’s a Phillies superfan and he wasn’t expecting a response. But he got one…and initially Bryce was going to send a video, but then since he lived in the area, he asked Jake if they just wanted to go to her house RIGHT NOW together and ask her!  

 

 Jake’s wearing an Ace Frehley t-shirt and yeah, she hugs Bryce before Jake.  Super cute that it worked out so perfectly!

