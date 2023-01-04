Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Photographer Encourages Couples To Ditch Traditional Weddings For Amazing Pictures

January 4, 2023 6:15AM AKST
Photographer Encourages Couples To Ditch Traditional Weddings For Amazing Pictures

A photographer based in the German Alps is offering up a new type of wedding for couples that is STUNNING!

Christine Madeux is an American photographer based in the German Alps who captures the most amazing outdoor wedding photos all over the world. She says the idea popped in her head while planning her own wedding, saying her happy place is outdoors in the mountains rather than at big parties with lots of people. DAILY AUDIO CLIP 2

