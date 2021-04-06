Plan to upgrade Gustavus airport is criticized by residents
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A plan to upgrade the Gustavus airport has faced criticism by residents as contractors plan to begin construction on the $20 million federally funded project this month. Alaska’s Energy Desk reported Monday that residents and organizations such as the Gustavus PFAS Action Coalition want more state accountability after toxic chemicals were found at the Gustavus airport in 2018. Residents have expressed skepticism about the project that will move and spread the contaminated soil. The state Department of Transportation and Public Facilities says it has a plan to prevent contaminated soil from spreading into the city that was approved by state regulators in March.