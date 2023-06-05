Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Plane Destroyed After Flying Over DC, Crashing In Rural Virginia, Leaving 4 Dead

June 5, 2023 9:26AM AKDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal investigator says it will take days to gather highly fragmented debris from a small plane that flew over the nation’s capital and crashed in Virginia, killing four people.

The Federal Aviation Administration has said in a brief update Monday that the pilot and three passengers that the plane was “destroyed” in the crash.

The identities of the four people weren’t immediately released.

A NTSB investigator told reporters Monday that it will take at least three to four days for investigators to reach the remote crash scene more than two miles north of Montebello, Virginia.

